Barclays PLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2,400.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $73.47 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

