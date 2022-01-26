Barclays PLC Buys 46,235 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 271.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

