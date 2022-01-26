Barclays PLC Acquires 2,188 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Dillard’s worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

