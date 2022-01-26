Barclays Increases ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $76.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 642,602 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.