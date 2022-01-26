Barclays Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $178.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

MMM stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $168.01 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

