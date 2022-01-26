Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.30

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1036975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.79 million, a P/E ratio of 422.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Baozun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baozun by 26.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.