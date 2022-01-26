Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,240 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $234.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.80. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

