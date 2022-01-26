Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

MAR stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

