Bank of Nova Scotia Has $24.78 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.