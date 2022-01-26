Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.72 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 619.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

