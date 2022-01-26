Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.70 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aramark were worth $22,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 55.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 49.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 90.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

