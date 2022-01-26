Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,363 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Roku worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

