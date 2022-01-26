Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 193.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,716 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.31% of US Foods worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in US Foods by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in US Foods by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 818,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

USFD opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 235.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

