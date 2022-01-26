Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 378,427 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 378,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

