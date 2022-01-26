Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 246,710 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

