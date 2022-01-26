Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Incyte were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

