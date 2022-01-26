Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

MLM opened at $367.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.27 and its 200 day moving average is $389.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

