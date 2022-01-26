Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 124 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Garmin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Garmin by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

