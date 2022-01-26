Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBBK opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

