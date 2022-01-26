Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 14,025 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.70.

BSMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

