Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.09

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 16448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMA. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $839.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Macro by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,251,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

