Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 88,159 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,159 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

