Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 11,832 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

