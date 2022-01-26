Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

