Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 900 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,509,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $120.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

