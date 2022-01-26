Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 203,078 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

