Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

