BancFirst Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $4.68 per share for the year.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $78.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.