Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

