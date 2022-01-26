Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BANC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

