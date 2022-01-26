Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 113,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,864. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

