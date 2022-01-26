Ballast Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. 205,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.