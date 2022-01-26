Ballast Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 36,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,155. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

