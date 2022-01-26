Ballast Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 12,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

