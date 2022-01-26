Ballast Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 997,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

