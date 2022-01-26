Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 12,943,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

