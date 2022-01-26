B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $137,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

