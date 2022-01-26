B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

