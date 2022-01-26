B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 286.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

