B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

