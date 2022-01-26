AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.63

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 3794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AZZ alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AZZ by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 161,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.