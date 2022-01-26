Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $13.74. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,476 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 57.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.