Axos Financial (AX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AX opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

