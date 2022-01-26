Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AXI opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 100.67 ($1.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.70.

