Aviva PLC Sells 7,427 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.