Aviva PLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,250 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

