Aviva PLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.91.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

