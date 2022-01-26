Aviva PLC Has $6.32 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $414.49 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.61 and a 200-day moving average of $413.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.