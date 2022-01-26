Aviva PLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.