Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $70,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $712.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

